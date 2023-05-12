Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 12 (ANI): The youth wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) office bearers organised a screening of 'The Kerala Story' for women in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district on Friday.

The women and girl students who reached to watch the movie were seen holding swords and sticks in their hands. The BJYM workers booked all four screens of a multiplex in the city where over 100 of women and girl students reached to see the movie.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Five Killed While Cleaning Septic Tank in Sonpeth; CM Eknath Shinde Announces Rs 10 Lakh Ex-Gratia for Next of Kin of Deceased.

One of the office bearers of BJYM, Dheeraj Thakur said, "We have brought women along with weapons and scriptures to show them the film and to make them aware. In our religion, all the gods and goddesses had scriptures and weapons in their hands. We want to convey this message that our sisters know how to use weapons and if someone tries to misbehave with them, then they have the potential to cut their throats."

Notably, Madhya Pradesh government had made the movie tax-free in the state on May 6.

Also Read | Royal Bengal Tiger Dies at Kaziranga National Park in Assam.

Stating that the 'The Kerala Story' exposes the conspiracy of love Jihad, religious conversion and terrorism, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had said that the newly released movie had been made tax-free in the state.

"The Kerala Story exposes the conspiracy of love Jihad, religious conversion and terrorism and brings out its hideous face. The film tells how the daughters get entangled in the trap of love jihad in momentary sentimentality and how they are ruined. The film also exposes the design of terrorism. This film makes us aware," the Chief Minister said in a video posted on his official Twitter handle. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)