Guwahati, May 12: A Royal Bengal tiger has died in Assam's Kaziranga National Park, officials said on Friday. According to the forest department, the carcass of the tiger with multiple injury marks was found floating in the Mora Diphlu river at Kohora Range of the park.

The divisional forest officer of Eastern Assam Wildlife Division, Ramesh Gogoi, told IANS, "It was an adult female tiger. We are anticipating that the tiger succumbed to the several injuries it sustained due to a fight with other tigers. However, as of now, the exact reason for her death is still to be ascertained." Royal Bengal Tiger Dies at Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad.

As per the 2018 Census, there were 135 tigers in the Kaziranga National Park. The density of tiger population is also high here. According to a senior forest officer, the tiger numbers have definitely increased in Kaziranga, the data for which will be released sometime in June. Tiger Spotted in Madhya Pradesh: Big Cat Seen Strolling on Street of Dr Ambedkar Nagar Chhawni in Indore (Watch Video).

"Each year, at least 10 casualties happen either due to old age, infighting, or other reasons. We also believe that more than 10 newborns get added to the total numbers each year," the officer said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 12, 2023 07:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).