Gwalior, Nov 14 (PTI) A Border Security Force (BSF) constable died at the BSF Academy after being injured during a horse riding exercise in Tekanpur in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district.

Also Read | Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri Says 'Can Have Petrol and Diesel Under GST if All States Agree'.

The incident occurred on Sunday evening when the Academy team was practicing for the All-India Equestrian Competition underway here, a deputy commandant of the premier facility informed.

Also Read | Ghaziabad Shocker: Missing Man's Skeletal Remains Found After Four Years; Wife, Paramour Held.

"Constable Yorat Sudhir Pantharinay (33), a resident of Pune in Maharashtra, received serious injuries after suffering a hit on the face from a horse's leg. He was declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital," the official said.

BSF Director General Pankaj Kumar Singh, who came here on Monday to inaugurate the equestrian competition, condoled the death of the constable.

"The BSF will help the soldier's family in every way in addition to the assistance as per the rules and regulations," Singh said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)