Jabalpur, Sep 9 (PTI) A police case was registered for criminal breach of trust against a Krishak Bharti Cooperative Limited (KRIBHCO) official, a transporter and others on the basis of a complaint by the Madhya Pradesh Agriculture Department for allegedly not supplying 1,020 metric tonnes of urea in various districts, an official said on Friday.

Confirming the development, City Superintendent of Police (Kotwali) Prabhat Shukla said the First Information Report (FIR) has been registered under Indian Penal Code sections 409, 34 and 120B as well as sections 3, 7 of the Essential Commodities Act.

"The case was registered against Rajendra Choudhary of KRIBHCO, Dwarka Gupta, the transporter of DPMK Fertilizers Limited, rakes handler state manager Jai Prakash Singh and others in Lordganj police station in Jabalpur on complaint of the state Agriculture Department's MARKFED district manager Rohit Baghel," the CSP said.

"The agriculture department, during verification of the urea stock that arrived in Jabalpur on August 24, found 1020 metric tons of urea were not supplied to various districts, including Damoh and Mandla," the official added.

Incidentally, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had recently said strict action would be taken if farmers do not get fertilisers. He had said FIRs must be registered against the guilty and they should be arrested.

