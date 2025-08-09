Agar Malwa (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 9 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday celebrated the festival of Raksha Bandhan here in Agar Malwa district.

On the occasion, women tied a rakhi to Madhya Pradesh CM Yadav.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Visit Karnataka on August 10, Flag Off 3 Vande Bharat Express Trains From Bengaluru.

In a post on X, MP CM said, "Today, my heart is overwhelmed with the love and blessings showered upon me by my sisters. On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, a festival symbolising the unparalleled love between siblings, I had Rakhi tied by sisters in Agar-Malwa today. Additionally, assistive devices were distributed to differently-abled brothers and sisters. Our government is committed to empowering sisters to become self-reliant and ensuring the holistic welfare of differently-abled individuals."

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Raksha Bandhan with children at his residence in Delhi.

Also Read | Sharad Pawar Alleges 2 Persons Approached Him Ahead of 2024 Maharashtra Polls, 'Guaranteed Victory in 160 Seats'; Devendra Fadnavis Rubbishes Claim.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Minister Piyush Goyal also celebrated Rakhi with children.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his greetings on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

In his message, he conveyed best wishes to the nation, emphasising the festival's significance in strengthening the bond between siblings.

"Best wishes on the special occasion of Raksha Bandhan," PM Modi wrote on X.Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended heartfelt greetings to the nation on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, a festival celebrating the unbreakable bond of love and trust between siblings.

In a post on X, Shah said, "Heartfelt best wishes to all countrymen on the sacred festival of 'Raksha Bandhan,' dedicated to the unbreakable bond of love, trust, and commitment to protection between brothers and sisters. I pray to God that this festival becomes a source of joy and enthusiasm in everyone's life."Raksha Bandhan is a traditional Hindu festival dedicated to the love and bond between brothers and sisters.

On this day, sisters tie a Rakhi around their brother's wrists. In return, brothers offer gifts as a symbol of love and care for their sisters.

Rakhi symbolises a sense of protection. On Raksha Bandhan, the brothers promise to protect their sisters from harm of any kind.

This year, Raksha Bandhan is being celebrated on August 9. The festival is deeply rooted in Indian culture and has been celebrated for centuries. Incidents of sisters tying a rakhi around their brothers' wrists for protection are mentioned in Hindu religious texts. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)