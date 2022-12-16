Shivpuri (MP), Dec 16 (PTI) With Assembly elections only a year away, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday took non-performing officials to task and announced the suspension of two officers for negligence while speaking at a function in Shivpuri district.

He also announced that one lakh government posts will be filled up by August 15, 2023, and the process to establish a municipal corporation for Shivpuri city will start soon.

“I will embrace and carry on my shoulders the officials who are doing good work, but will not tolerate those who indulge in wrongdoings,” Chouhan said at the program to dedicate or inaugurate developmental works worth Rs 135 crore in the district.

He also announced the suspension of Shivpuri's chief municipal officer (CMO) and Pichore town's junior supplies officer for alleged negligence.

He directed appropriate monitoring of the distribution of essential goods from fair price shops and also instructed that eligible beneficiaries whose names are missing should be incorporated at the earliest.

By August 15 next year, recruitment for one lakh government posts will be carried out, he announced.

The process of establishing a municipal corporation for Shivpuri (which currently has a municipal council) will be started and Rs 8.5 crore will be given for the beautification of the town, the chief minister said.

He honoured officials including district panchayat chief executive officer Umrao Singh for doing a good job of implementing the Amrit Sarovar scheme and sports officer K K Khare for excellent work in the sports department.

Speaking on the occasion, Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said that Shivpuri is the holy town of Lord Shiva and the chief minister is leaving no stone unturned to develop it.

His ancestors' dream to develop Shivpuri's Madhav National Park is getting fulfilled now as three tigers are coming to the park soon, he said.

Sports, Youth Welfare and Technical Education Minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia and Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Mahendra Singh Sisodia also spoke at the function.

