Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 31 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan gave appointment letters to newly appointed candidates of Excise, Labour and Co-operative Department at CM house in the state capital on Monday.

Appointment letters were distributed to a total of 741 candidates which includes 340 excise constables in the Excise Department, 347 clerks and computer operators in the Co-operative Department and 54 candidates for the posts of Insurance Medical Officer, Pharmacist, Assistant Grade 3 and Safai Sevak in the Labour Department.

Addressing the program CM Chouhan said, “On August 15, 2022, I had talked about recruitment on one lakh posts in a year. This recruitment drive is going on continuously. So far, 60 thousand people have been given appointments, including today's appointments. It has been our commitment that recruitment in government service should be done on the basis of transparency, honesty and merit. All of you have been selected on the basis of merit, so you all deserve congratulations.”

“I expect from you all to discharge your responsibilities with the feeling that we are not only for ourselves, but for the people and the state. Government service means service to the public and the development of the state and the country. And the sense of responsibility should always remain in the mind. The progress and development of the state depends on you. The successful implementation of public welfare schemes and programmes also depends on you,” he added.

The Co-operative Department is an important department related to social concern. The department is contributing to the development of the people and the state by providing financial services to rural and remote areas. The Labour Department is important from the point of view of providing a healthy and safe working environment to the workers, the chief minister said.

Similarly, the Excise Department has a dual responsibility. It is necessary for the employees of the department to always be alert for drug control and to prevent sale of illegal liquor. The officers and employees of this department should take a pledge that they will not allow illegal activities to be carried out and will make every possible effort to safeguard the revenue of the state, the CM said, adding that in the new excise policy, a decision has been taken to close the Ahatats and its successful implementation has been done.

“The state is moving on the path of development and progress. The per capita income which used to be Rs 11,000 in the year 2002-03 has now increased to Rs 1.40 lakh. GSDP is 15 lakh crore and the budget of the state is Rs 3.15 lakh crore. There has been a lot of improvement in the field of infrastructure, including roads, water, electricity. Along with this, activities are being conducted with sensitivity in the departments having social concerns,” he added. (ANI)

