Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 25 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav extended greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he hoisted a saffron flag atop the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple's shikhar in Ayodhya, symbolising the completion of the temple's construction on Tuesday.

CM Yadav said, "The grand hoisting of the saffron flag by Prime Minister Modi on the top of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya, in the presence of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Sarsanghchalak, Mohan Bhagwat, is overwhelming for all of us."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday ceremonially hoisted the saffron flag atop the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple's 191-foot-high shikhar in Ayodhya, symbolising the completion of the construction of the temple.

The 'Dharma Dhwaj' carries three sacred symbols, Om, the Sun and the Kovidara tree, each representing profound spiritual values rooted in the Sanatan tradition. The right-angled triangular flag, measuring 10 feet in height and 20 feet in length.

The Kovidar tree is a hybrid of the Mandar and Parijat trees, created by Rishi Kashyap, showcasing ancient plant hybridisation. The Sun represents Lord Ram's Suryavansh lineage, and Om is the eternal spiritual sound.

The flag hoisting coincided with the Abhijit Muhurat of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita's Vivah Panchami.

Elaborating on the symbolism of the flag, PM Modi noted that it reflects the rebirth of an ancient civilisation and embodies the ideals of Ram Rajya.

"This Dharma Dhwaja is not just a flag. It is the flag of the rejuvenation of Indian civilisation. The Saffron colour, Suryavansh's signia, the 'Om' word, and the Kovidara tree impersonate Ram Rajya's glory. This flag is a resolution, a success, a story of struggle to creation, a physical form of the struggle of 100s of years. For the coming thousands of centuries, this flag will proclaim Lord Ram's values. Truth is Dharma. There should be no discrimination or pain, and there is peace and happiness. There should be no poverty, and no one is helpless," he said. (ANI)

