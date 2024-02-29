Dindori (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 29 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has given directions for a high-level inquiry and strict punishment for the guilty in the Dindori road accident which left 14 lives and 20 injured, a state minister said.

The accident occurred at Badjhar ghat in the district on Wednesday night. On the instruction of CM Yadav, MP minister Sampatiya Uike reached the spot and expressed grief over the incident.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Woman Kills Husband With Grinding Machine in Lucknow Over Suspicion of Extra-Marital Affair, Arrested.

"We all are pained and our government expresses condolences over the accident. I am here as a representative of the Government...This is a major accident...We stand with the bereaved families in this hour of grief... The CM has announced a compensation of Rs 4 Lakhs each for the family of the deceased. From the District Administration, we have announced Rs 20,000 each for their families," the minister said.

She further said, "The CM has given directions for a high-level inquiry of the accident and strict punishment for the guilty. The driver has been detained by the police and action will be taken."

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Cop Beats Up Priest for ‘Going Slow’ With Wedding Rituals in Nigoha, Threatens With Dire Consequences if Matter Reported To Police.

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed grief, condoled loss of lives and prayed for speedy recovery of the injured in the accident.

"The news of several casualties in a road accident in Madhya Pradesh's Dindori district is extremely painful. I express my condolences to the bereaved family members. I pray that all the people injured in this accident get well soon," the President posted on X.

The Vice President posted on X, "Deeply pained by the loss of lives in the tragic accident at Badjhar ghat in Dindori district of Madhya Pradesh. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. May they find strength and support during this difficult time."

"The road accident that happened in Madhya Pradesh's Dindori is very sad. My condolences are with the bereaved family. May God provide strength to the family in this hour of grief. Along with this, I wish speedy recovery of all the injured people. Under the supervision of the state government, the local administration is engaged in all possible assistance to the victims," Prime Minister's office posted on X.

"14 persons died and 20 injured after a pick-up vehicle lost control and overturned at Badjhar ghat in Dindori. Injured people are undergoing treatment at Shahpura Community Health Centre," said Dindori Collector Vikas Mishra.

Earlier, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also expressed deep condolences over the loss of lives, announced ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the kin of the deceased and instructed for proper treatment of the injured. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)