Guwahati (Assam) [India], October 4 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday offered prayers at the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati, Assam and sought the blessings along with his wife.

CM Yadav arrived here to participate in an interactive session on 'Investment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh' program which is scheduled to be held in Guwahati on Sunday, October 5. The Chief Minister will hold one-to-one meetings with investors and businessmen from the northeastern region and discuss them about investing in Madhya Pradesh.

Speaking to reporters, CM Yadav said, "We are going to hold an interactive session on 'Investment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh' here in the northeast region. There is great potential for business between Assam and Madhya Pradesh in all the sectors. Today, I have come here to have darshan of Maa Kamakhya as well."

He further emphasises that Madhya Pradesh too has elephants and Kaziranga National Park here is known for elephant management. Therefore, he will visit Kaziranga as well to understand about the management of the elephant and other things.

"Tomorrow, we will discuss with the businessmen here how to enhance trade and business relations between Assam and Madhya Pradesh. Tomorrow, I will also meet the Assam CM and we will work in the direction of strengthening relations between both states," he added.

According to an official release, Madhya Pradesh is emerging as an ideal investment destination for industrialists from the Northeast. With its competitive and reliable national-level environment -- supported by pharma hubs, cement units, tea research and plantations, logistics centres and petrochemical facilities in Assam and other northeastern states -- the state promises significant potential for collaboration and growth.

The Chief Minister envisions investment in Madhya Pradesh as not just profitable but also as a catalyst for taking industrial development to new heights. The state offers equal opportunities for both large industries and the MSME sector. Its one-stop investment facilitation, cluster-based development approach, and industry-friendly policies ensure that investors can rapidly scale their businesses and explore new partnership opportunities.

On October 5, CM Mohan Yadav will hold one-to-one meetings with investors from northeastern states as well as representatives from Bhutan in Guwahati, Assam. The Chief Minister will share details about key investment sectors and industry-friendly policies in Madhya Pradesh. His commitment and state's policies assure investors that all necessary resources and opportunities for their businesses are readily available in the state. This initiative is expected to open a new path of shared possibilities for industries in both the Northeast and Madhya Pradesh. (ANI)

