Bengaluru, October 4: A married woman, who was disheartened over "cheating" by her paramour, allegedly committed suicide in Bengaluru, police said on Saturday. The deceased was identified as 38-year-old Yashoda. The incident was reported from the 'Oyo Champion Comforts' lodge in the Agrahara Dasarahalli locality.

According to police, Yashoda, a mother of two, had been in a relationship with one Vishwanath for the past eight years. She had introduced Vishwanath to one of her friends, who is also a married woman. Bengaluru Shocker: Man Slits Wife’s Throat, Stabs Her 45 Times Over Suspected Workplace Friendship, Later Dies by Suicide in Ullal; Probe On.

Vishwanath subsequently developed a relationship with her as well and took her to the hotel. After learning of this, Yashoda went to the same hotel and booked a room next to the one where her paramour and friend were staying.

Police said Yashoda knocked on the door of the room where Vishwanath was staying, but he refused to open it. Vishwanath complained to the hotel staff, after which a quarrel broke out. Later, Yashoda ended her life by hanging herself from a ceiling fan in her lodge room. Bengaluru Shocker: Woman Dies by Suicide After Alleged Dowry Harassment, Husband’s Affair; Family Alleges Torture, Seeks Justice.

The Magadi Road Police have registered a case and are investigating the matter. In another development, police recovered a human skeleton from an under-construction apartment under the jurisdiction of Kothanur police station in Bengaluru on Saturday.

According to police, the skeleton was found on the fourth floor of Block C in 'Samruddhi Apartment.' Preliminary investigations revealed that the remains are of a male aged between 35 and 40 years. The incident came to light when a security guard noticed the skeleton while cleaning the area.

The police suspect the death occurred about 10 months ago. The bones are largely decomposed, and the deceased was found wearing a shirt and trousers, lying on the floor of the flat. Police suspect it to be a case of suicide, but have not ruled out foul play. Efforts are underway to establish the man's identity.

A Scene of Crime Officers (SOCO) team, along with FSL experts and police personnel, visited the spot. The apartment belongs to one Sridhar. Construction had been halted many years ago due to legal disputes and was only recently resumed, the police said.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

