Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 9 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday visited the Mahakaleshwar temple on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

Speaking to reporters after the visit, MP CM said, "Rakshabandhan is a significant Hindu festival where sisters tie a sacred thread on their brothers' wrists, praying for their longevity and success, and brothers pledge to protect their sisters. This is a wonderful festival of Sanatan culture."

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Raksha Bandhan with children at his residence in Delhi.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Minister Piyush Goyal also celebrated Rakhi with children.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his greetings on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

In his message, he conveyed best wishes to the nation, emphasising the festival's significance in strengthening the bond between siblings."Best wishes on the special occasion of Raksha Bandhan," PM Modi wrote on X.Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended heartfelt greetings to the nation on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, a festival celebrating the unbreakable bond of love and trust between siblings.

In a post on X, Shah said, "Heartfelt best wishes to all countrymen on the sacred festival of 'Raksha Bandhan,' dedicated to the unbreakable bond of love, trust, and commitment to protection between brothers and sisters. I pray to God that this festival becomes a source of joy and enthusiasm in everyone's life."Raksha Bandhan is a traditional Hindu festival dedicated to the love and bond between brothers and sisters.

On this day, sisters tie a Rakhi around their brother's wrists. In return, brothers offer gifts as a symbol of love and care for their sisters.

Rakhi symbolises a sense of protection. On Raksha Bandhan, the brothers promise to protect their sisters from harm of any kind.

This year, Raksha Bandhan is being celebrated on August 9. The festival is deeply rooted in Indian culture and has been celebrated for centuries. Incidents of sisters tying a rakhi around their brothers' wrists for protection are mentioned in Hindu religious texts. (ANI)

