Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 30 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his proposed visit to the state capital Bhopal on Saturday on the occasion of the 300th birth anniversary of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar.

PM Modi will address the 'Women Empowerment Maha Sammelan' program to be held at Jamboree Ground in the city on May 31, which will be centred on women. It is expected that around 2 lakh women will participate in the program from across the state.

CM Yadav said, "Tomorrow is Devi Ahilyabai Holkar's birth anniversary, and I welcome PM Modi arriving in the state on this occasion. There has not been such a big program centred on women in the state so far. I extend my greetings to women, and I would also like to invite people from the tribal community so that they can learn from the life of Devi Ahilyabai. Tribal history is quite rich in Madhya Pradesh, be it Rani Durgavati, Rani Avantibai or Rani Ahilyabai; every queen has not only given a new direction to Madhya Pradesh through her life, but also made society proud by showing pride in women."

He further explained that the PM's program centred on women has been designed in such a way that women will look after all the arrangements and management of the event.

"The program has been designed such that everything will be managed by our sisters. As a result of this, it will be an amazing program and such a program has not been done yet. Along with safety, women pilots will fly planes if needed, all the management and security systems will be monitored by sisters. Today, a women's bike rally was also held here. Our culture is women-oriented, we are the only country across the globe that says 'Bharat Mata ki Jai. It is equivalent to respect for the matriarchy. It is our glorious culture and I salute it."

Additionally, the Chief Minister wished that the almighty protect the culture from the evil eye and extended greetings that women should continuously move ahead in their lives in the state. (ANI)

