Bhopal, Feb 2 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday told district authorities to lodge criminal cases, and auction property if need be, of those who renege on payment to farmers after procuring produce at support price.

Chairing a meeting on the issue through video- conference on Tuesday, the CM told district collectors to check if such cases are pending in their jurisdiction and to take action in each instance promptly, an official said.

Apart from criminal cases being lodged, the CM directed that the property of those responsible for not paying farmers in such a manner be auctioned so that the amount in question can be recovered, the official added.

Chouhan praised districts officials in Gwalior for auctioning the property of a society which had failed to pay farmers after procuring crops, the state public relations department informed.

