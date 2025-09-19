Rewa (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 19 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated and laid foundation stones of various development projects worth over Rs 162 crore, including road and 'Chillawala' bridge projects in Rewa on Friday.

CM Yadav also distributed land allotment letters to three industrialists for setting up new industries on the occasion. Additionally, he announced Rs 4 lakh financial assistance to the family of Sushri Jeena Verma, who died in a road accident in Rewa.

Addressing the programme held at Chakghat Krishi Upaj Mandi in the Tyonthar constituency of Rewa district, the Chief Minister announced the establishment of a new industrial area on 400 acres in Tyonthar, the upgrading of the local Civil Hospital from 50 to 100 beds, the construction of a new ITI and the development of a river corridor along the Tamas River.

He also performed the Bhoomi Poojan of a Rs 125 crore Compressed Biogas Plant by IOCGPS Renewable Pvt. Ltd. The plant will purchase crop residue from farmers, thereby generating additional income and ensuring cleaner fields.

Additionally, he assured that no effort would be spared in the development of Vindhya, and through various projects, the development scenario of the region would be transformed.

CM Yadav further highlighted Vindhya's contribution to energy production, noting its achievements in thermal, solar and renewable energy. He also stated that the region is emerging as an 'Energy Capital'.

The CM emphasised that the government is committed to creating local employment opportunities, ensuring that youths and women do not have to migrate for want of work. He said that under PM Narendra Modi's guidance, India is progressing rapidly as a global leader. PM Modi celebrated his birthday in Madhya Pradesh's tribal region, Dhar, and laid the foundation of the country's largest PM MITRA Park for cotton-based textiles.

CM Yadav reiterated the state government's welfare measures, such as the distribution of uniforms, books, bicycles, laptops and scooters to students; Rs 1500 monthly assistance to Ladli Behnas from Bhai Dooj; additional support under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi to ensure farmers receive Rs 12,000 annually; the Ek Bagiya Maa Ke Naam scheme offering Rs 3 lakh support to SHG women for orchards; and the Dr Ambedkar Kamdhenu Yojana, which provides a Rs 10 lakh subsidy for the purchase of 25 cows. (ANI)

