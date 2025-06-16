Raisen (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 16 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav laid foundation stones and inaugurated 45 development works worth Rs 138.96 crore in Bareli in Raisen district on Monday and addressed a public gathering.

CM Yadav also distributed benefits to beneficiaries of various government schemes and participated in Tree Plantation with Local Public Representatives under Jal Ganga Samwardhan Abhiyan on the occasion.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country is achieving new milestones in development. Bareli region is blessed by Lord Hanuman of Chhind and is also progressing as an agriculturally prosperous area. Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee launched the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana to connect villages by road, even when critics questioned its necessity. It was Atalji's visionary leadership that also gave India the Golden Quadrilateral, which continues to benefit the entire country including the Narmadanchal region," the CM said.

He further announced that the state government has decided to provide electricity connections to farmers for just Rs 5 and the goal is to completely free farmers from electricity bills within three years.

"The state government has decided to provide electricity connections to farmers for just Rs 5. Our government is trying to completely free farmers from electricity bills in the next three years. Our government has started a solar pump scheme for farmers. They should produce their own electricity, use it, and sell the surplus to the government. Also, to ensure water reaches every field, projects like Ken-Betwa Link, Parbati-Kalisindh-Chambal Link, and Tapi Mega Recharge have been initiated," the CM said.

Previously, only 7 lakh hectares in the state were irrigated; now 55 lakh hectares are under irrigation. The target is to expand it to 100 lakh hectares in the next five years, he added.

Additionally, he announced that on the upcoming occasion of Raksha Bandhan, all Ladli Behnas in the state will receive Rs. 1,500 in their accounts--Rs. 1,250 as the fixed scheme amount and an additional Rs. 250 as a Raksha Bandhan gift. He added that with everyone's cooperation, Madhya Pradesh's landscape will be transformed in the next five years.

He further emphasised that the state is working for farmers' prosperity and aims to surpass Punjab and Haryana to become the No. 1 state in India. Agro-based industries are being promoted, and schemes have been launched to make Madhya Pradesh the dairy capital of the country.

Women in self-help groups and farmers are being encouraged to start cattle rearing, with a 25 per cent subsidy provided. The government will buy the milk. Ten gaushalas (cow shelters) are being opened in each municipal corporation. The per-cow subsidy has been increased from Rs. 20 to Rs. 40. The government will support anyone interested in opening a gaushala, he added.

CM Yadav furthermore announced that a stadium would be constructed in Bareli, Barna and Jamgarh irrigation projects in Udaipura Assembly constituency would be launched soon. Along with this, Bareli Nagar Parishad will be upgraded to Nagar Palika, a new veterinary hospital will be built in Bareli and development works will be undertaken at temples in Chhind, Bapauli, and Udaipura regions.

The Chief Minister also participated in a Tiranga Yatra (Tricolour Rally) held in Bareli to honour India's brave soldiers. The event witnessed massive public participation and the CM raised patriotic slogans like Vande Mataram and Bharat Mata Ki Jai, as people showered him with flower petals along the roadsides. (ANI)

