Anuppur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 2 (ANI): A Congress MLA Suneel Saraf booked for performing a celebratory firing with a pistol on the occasion of his new year party at his hometown in Kotma, an official said on Monday.

Saraf is an MLA from the Kotma assembly constituency of the district. A purported video of the incident has gone viral on social media. In the viral video, a Bollywood song 'Mai Hu Don' is being heard in the background and the MLA is seen firing with a revolver from the stage on the occasion his birthday and new year.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajeev Pawar said, "A complaint was registered at Kotma police station in the district in this regard. Acting on the complaint, a preliminary investigation was performed in which the video was checked and identification was done.""On the basis of the preliminary investigation of the video, a case was registered against the Congress MLA Saraf under section 336 (endangering life or personal safety of others) of the IPC and section 25 (9) arms acts. Further investigation into the matter is on and action will be taken accordingly," he added.

Congress MLA Saraf, however, gave clarification over his celebratory firing incident.

Saraf, while speaking to ANI said, "I have done celebratory firing with a gun used in Diwali. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has converted the Diwali gun into a licensed pistol. I am ready for the investigation into the matter. I have the record of the number of cartridges issued. I am a Congress MLA so an FIR might be registered against me."

Notably, this is not the first time that the Congress MLA has landed into controversy, he has always been in the headlines due to his activities and making remarks against the policies of the BJP government. (ANI)

