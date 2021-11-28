Indore, Nov 28 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh Police has summoned two officials of Amazon in connection with the suicide committed by a youngster who had allegedly killed himself by consuming a poisonous substance ordered online through this e-commerce platform in July, an officer said on Sunday, adding that the two officials have been asked to appear before the police on Wednesday.

“We have served notices to two officials of Business Development and Information Technology sections of Amazon on a complaint lodged by the father of an 18-year-old boy, who allegedly committed suicide by obtaining sulphas (a poisonous substance) through this online e-commerce platform,” Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rajesh Vyas said.

He said the police will try to gather detailed information about the legal aspects regarding the vendors of this poisonous substance and the verification process from the Amazon officials.

Ranjeet Verma, a local fruit seller whose 18-year-old son had allegedly killed himself in July by consuming sulphas which he had ordered online, had met MP home minister Narottam Mishra on November 25 and urged him to register a case against Amazon.

Chhatripura police station in-charge Pawan Singhal said no FIR has been registered in this regard and further investigation is underway.

The boy's father alleged that Amazon had delivered sulphas to his son without verifying documents.

On the likely motive behind his son killing himself, Verma had claimed that some persons were pressuring his son to return Rs 2 lakh he had borrowed.

The reaction of Amazon was not available.

