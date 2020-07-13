Bhopal, Jul 13 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Monday recorded the highest single-day spike of 575 new COVID-19 cases, taking the infection count to 18,207, an official said.

The death toll rose by 10 during the day, comprising four in Indore, two in Gwalior and one each in Bhopal, Jabalpur, Jhabua and Shajapur, to reach 663, he added.

A total of 332 people were discharged during the day, leaving the state with 4,336 active cases, the official said.

"Of the new cases, the highest, 110, were reported from Gwalior, 92 from Indore, 88 from Bhopal, 31 from Morena and 30 from Jabalpur. Worst-hit Indore now has 5,352 cases, including 269 deaths, while the count is 3,590 and toll 122 in Bhopal," officials said.

"The number of cases reached 1,016 in Gwalior, 976 in Morena and 572 in Jabalpur. No new case was reported from 12 districts since Sunday evening. All 52 districts have active cases as on Monday. There are 1,613 containment areas in the state currently," they said.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 18,207, active cases 4,336, new cases 575, death toll 663, recovered 13,208, total number of people tested is 5,09,223.

