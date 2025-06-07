Fire breaks out at plastic factory in PM's Katni (Photo/ANI)

Katni (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 7 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at a plastic bag and thermocol products manufacturing factory at the Lamtara Industrial area in Madhya Pradesh's Katni, on Saturday evening, officials said.

Visuals from the site showed thick plumes of smoke rising from the premises.

So far, no injuries or casualties have been reported, officials said.

They added that firefighting operations are currently underway.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

