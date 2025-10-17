Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 17 (ANI): With the Diwali festival just around the corner, the firecracker market is all set to light up Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal with vibrant colors, sparkling displays, and the growing demand for eco-friendly green fireworks.

Firecracker shop owners in Bhopal's biggest market, Bairagarh have fully prepared them for the festive season by observing complete precaution and safety measures. The Fire Control team also inspected the market on Friday and gave necessary instructions to them.

Also Read | Ladakh Statehood Protest: MHA Orders Judicial Probe Into Leh Violence; Justice BS Chauhan to Lead Inquiry.

Former President of Bairagarh's Wholesale Fireworks Sellers Association, Daulatram Sabnani, highlighted that most of the firecrackers arriving this season were designed for children and low-noise and eco-friendly green crackers were being sold in the market.

"Most of the firecrackers this year are arriving for children. Loud firecrackers have been completely stopped. Only low-noise crackers are being sold and almost all the firecrackers available are green fireworks as per the Supreme Court's orders. Therefore, there is nothing to worry about crackers. From the safety point of view, fire brigade vehicles are made available here by the administration, while we arrange water and sand. Besides, fire extinguishers are installed in every shop," Sabnani said.

Also Read | 'What Happened in Singapore, Everybody in Assam Should Know It': Rahul Gandhi Demands Transparent Probe Into Singer Zubeen Garg's Death (Watch Video).

Additionally, he emphasised that the import of Chinese firecrackers was completely banned. All firecrackers were indigenous and made with green chemicals, significantly reducing pollution. Compared to earlier years, green firecrackers cause much less pollution.

Meanwhile, Bhopal's Fire Control Officers inspected the market and found that the firecracker shops were vigilant and fire extinguishers were available at all shops.

"We have not found any major shortcomings. They (all shopkeepers) have installed fire extinguishers and made proper water arrangements as well. Some garbage was found accumulated, which we have instructed to get them cleared. Some discharged extinguishers were found, and instructions have been given to recharge them. No challan action has been taken. The inspection is currently underway and instructions were given to traders. Later on, the collectorate team will visit here and will take action if violations are found," said Iftkar, Fire Control Officer. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)