Bhopal, Apr 27 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh has become the first state in the country to identify a deceased person through the National Automated Fingerprint Identification System (NAFIS), a state government official claimed on Wednesday.

The identification of the deceased, a man, led to the registration of a murder case based on circumstantial clues.

NAFIS is the Centre's ambitious scheme under which workstations were set up in every state for identification through fingerprint and palm print database and matching system.

“An unidentified body was found lying in the forest of village Raiyagaon under Kurai police station of the Seoni district on April 24. Following the information, Seoni's fingerprints expert Ritu Uikey collected the fingerprints of the dead person and then used the NAFIS workstation in the district,” said a public relations official at the Police headquarters.

MP has become the first state in the country where an unidentified deceased was identified through the NAFIS database and clues of the murder case were found, he said.

The deceased was identified as Ishwar Singh, a resident of Lasudia Amra. He was held in a theft case under the limits of Makdon police station in the Ujjain district in 2017, the official said, adding that a case of murder was registered.

