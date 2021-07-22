Bhopal, Jul 22 (PTI) In light of the prevailing COVID-19 situation, the Madhya Pradesh government on Thursday extended the five-day week system in all government offices till October 31.

The earlier order issued in this regard was effective till July 31, an official said.

“In view of the COVID-19 pandemic's prevention and as a precautionary measure, all government offices in the state will have five-day week functioning (Monday-Friday) till October 31,” the official said.

Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday reported 15 fresh cases of COVID-19 that raised the infection tally to 7,91,704, which includes 10,512 casualties.

