Bhind (MP), Oct 29 (PTI) A 17-year-old girl was raped and strangled to death by her relative, who is a minor, in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district, police said on Saturday.

Also Read | Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Address Six Rallies and Hold Organisational Meetings of … – Latest Tweet by PTI News.

The police apprehended the accused on Saturday for the crime that took place on October 19, an official said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Pushes Friend to Death in 30-Feet-Deep Ditch From Fort in Agra for Not Sharing Cigarette; Arrested.

The victim, a Class 11 student, was riding her bicycle to school in Umri when she went missing, Superintendent of Police (SP) Shailendra Singh said.

The decomposed body of the girl was recovered four days later in a field and her school bag was found nearby. Villagers had staged a protest and blocked a road after the death came to light, he said.

Following a probe, the police zeroed in on the girl's 17-year-old relative who lived in the same neighbourhood, the official said.

During the interrogation, the accused had tried to mislead the police, but later admitted to the crime and informed that he took the girl to the field by force and tried to establish physical relations, he said.

When the girl resisted his attempts, the accused raped her and strangled her out of fear, he said.

The accused later took away the girl's bicycle and parked it at another place, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)