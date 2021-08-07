Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 7, (ANI): The Madhya Pradesh government organised an event to distribute free rice to 4.9 crore poor people under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKY) on Saturday.

During the Anna Utsav programme, the chief minister said that other than the distribution of free rice under the PMGKY scheme, the government will provide 50 kg of food per family to those affected by floods.

Also Read | Youth Akali Dal Leader Vicky Middukhera Shot Dead in Broad Daylight in Mohali, Murder Caught on CCTV Camera.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually interacted with PMGKY beneficiaries.

According to state officials, heavy downpours in Gwalior and Chambal regions brought normal life to a standstill and at least 12 people have died.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission: From Arrears Demand to DA Hike, Key Developments That Took Place This Week.

The CM said, "The government rescued 46,000 people who were stranded in various parts of the flood-affected regions and over 20,000 people were evacuated and shifted to safer places."

Talking about the assistance to people, who have been affected by floods, Chouhan said, "Under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, we will provide financial assistance to those people whose houses were collapsed during floods. Moreover, we will also provide financial assistance of Rs 6,000 under the PMAY to people who are residing in a rented house. These arrangements will be made on war-footing." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)