New Delhi [India], January 17 (ANI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday asked Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav to ensure 100 per cent implementation of new criminal laws in the state at the earliest.

Shah's direction came while chairing a review meeting in the national capital to assess the implementation of the three new criminal laws in the state-- Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023; Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023; Bharatiya Sakshya Bill, 2023.

The Home Minister suggested that the MP Chief Minister should review the progress of implementing the three new laws monthly, the Chief Secretary every 15 days, and the Director General of Police (DGP) weekly, along with officials from all relevant departments.

He also directed the DGP to sensitize all police personnel, emphasizing that delivering timely justice should be their top priority.

The meeting reviewed the implementation and current status of various new provisions related to police, prisons, courts, prosecution, and forensics in Madhya Pradesh. The Union Home Secretary, Chief Secretary and Director General of Police from Madhya Pradesh, the Director General of BPR&D, the Director General of NCRB, and several senior officials from the Union Home Ministry and the state government attended the meeting.

During the discussion in the meeting, the Union Home Minister noted that the essence of the three new criminal laws lies in the provision of delivering justice within three years, from the filing of an FIR till the verdict comes from the Supreme Court.

Appreciating the efforts made so far by the Madhya Pradesh government in implementing the new criminal laws, the Home Minister emphasized the need for their 100 per cent implementation in the state at the earliest.

Shah mentioned that before registering cases under sections related to terrorism and organized crime, senior police officials should examine whether the case qualifies for the application of those sections. He emphasized that any misuse of these legal provisions would undermine the sanctity of the new criminal laws.

The Minister emphasized the need for continuous monitoring of the conversion of ZERO FIRs into regular FIRs. He also suggested establishing a system to enable the transfer of FIRs between two states through CCTNS (Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems).

Shah also stressed upon ensuring the availability of more than one forensic science mobile van in every district. Additionally, he underlined the importance of constructing an adequate number of cubicles in hospitals and jails to facilitate evidence recording through video conferencing.

He stated that in cases related to national security, trial in absentia should be initiated against fugitives who have been absconding from the country for a long time.

The Minister mentioned that the Indian Civil Security Code includes provisions for Trial in Absentia, enabling action against such fugitive offenders. He also urged the state government to ensure that funds allocated under ICJS (Inter-operable Criminal Justice System) are utilized strictly in accordance with the standards set by the Central government.

The Home Minister stated that the police should provide information about individuals detained for interrogation on an electronic dashboard. "Additionally, details of seizure lists and cases sent to courts should also be made available on the dashboard," directed Shah. He directed the state's DGP to ensure continuous monitoring of these matters.

Shah emphasized the recruitment of officers with expertise in forensic science and suggested that the Madhya Pradesh government should sign an MoU with the National Forensic Science University for this purpose.

He also recommended providing opportunities to students with backgrounds in physics and chemistry by offering diploma courses in forensic science and subsequently recruiting them.

On the provisions for electronic evidence in the new laws, the Home Minister stated that the state's Home and Health Departments should hold meetings to ensure hospitals provide post-mortem and other medical reports electronically. He noted that Madhya Pradesh is a leader in the implementation of e-summons and urged the state government to establish a system where officials from other states can visit Madhya Pradesh to understand the successful implementation of e-summons.

He emphasized the need for a robust legal aid system to ensure justice for the underprivileged and stressed the importance of providing the necessary training for this purpose.

The Minister stated stated that it is the government's responsibility to ensure legal aid to poor. (ANI)

