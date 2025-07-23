Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 23 (ANI): Social worker Narendra Gangwal was given the guard of honour on Tuesday after the directive by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav for pledging to donate his body to RD Gardi Medical College after his demise.

Gangwal, a senior social worker from Ujjain, passed away earlier on Tuesday at the age of 86.

Pranay Gangwal, son of Narendra Gangwal, stated that his father is the first person in the entire state to receive a guard of honour for donating his body.

Pranay said that his father has thought a great deal about the good of society.

"My father always thought well of everyone. He wanted to help everyone even while leaving... It feels great that his mortal remains will be of use to someone... He is the first person in the entire state to receive a guard of honour for donating his body. We didn't even know that he had made such a pledge. We were very happy when we came to know about it - that our father thought so much about the good of society," he added.

Dr GL Dadarwal from the Geeta Bhawan Trust Committee said, "When Narendra Gangwal passed away, I got information from the Lions' Club and Muskaan Group that his eyes had to be donated... His cornea has just been removed... This is the first body donation in the state for which the government is giving a guard of honour."

Ujjain SDM LN Garg said that the government had earlier announced that anyone who donates their body would be honoured with a guard of honour.

"He had announced in his lifetime that he would donate his body. He passed away at the age of 86... As the government had announced, if anyone donates their body, they will be honoured with a guard of honour. The entire police and administrative team was present here for the same. The intention behind this is to set an example for humanity, so that more and more people would want to be useful to others even after their death," Garg

Assistant Sub Inspector Nimesh Malviya said that the guidelines have been issued in the police headquarters that whoever pledges to donate their body after death will be given a guard of honour by the police. "Guidelines have been issued in the police headquarters that whoever pledges to donate their body after death will be given a guard of honour by the police. For the first time in Ujjain, a guard of honour is being given in such a case." (ANI)

