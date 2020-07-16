Guna (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 16 (ANI): A magisterial inquiry has been ordered into the incident where a couple consumed poison allegedly after they were manhandled by police during an anti-encroachment drive in Guna, said District Collector S Vishwanathan.

The investigation report has to be submitted within 30 days, he said.

The couple consumed poison allegedly after they were manhandled by police during anti-encroachment drive, Tehsildar N Singh said.

The incident took place on Tuesday when the police tried to remove people who had encroached land allotted for college in the district. (ANI)

