Bhubaneswar, July 16: The Odisha Government will impose a 14-day complete lockdown in four districts of the state to contain the spread of coronavirus. The lockdown will be imposed in Ganjam, Khordha, Cuttack and Jajpur districts from 9 pm of July 17 to July 31 midnight. The shutdown will also be imposed in areas under the jurisdiction of Rourkela municipal corporation.

The order was issued by Odisha Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy on Thursday. According to the state chief secretary, the coronavirus caseload of Odisha is concentrated in Ganjam, Khordha, Cuttack and Jajpur districts and Rourkela Municipal Corporation area. India Reports Highest Single-Day Spike of 32,695 COVID-19 Cases And 606 Deaths in Past 24 Hours, Coronavirus Tally Jumps to 9.68 Lakh Mark.

During the lockdown, shops selling vegetables, grocery and milk between 6 am and 1 pm. Movemnet of people will be restricted during these two weeks. Private offices, schools and other educational institutions will be closed. Only Central government offices and few state government offices will remain open.

Copy of the Notification:

Official order on 14-day lockdown in four districts & Rourkela Municipal Corporation #Odisha pic.twitter.com/III9a2LfmO — Sujit Bisoyi (@SujitBisoyiTOI) July 16, 2020

The number of coronavirus cases in Odisha reached 14,280 on Thursday. Meanwhile, 74 people have also lost their lives due to COVID-19 in the state so far. According to the union health ministry, there are currently 4,342 active coronavirus cases in Odisha. Till now, over 9,800 patients have discharged after recovering form the disease.

