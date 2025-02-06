Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 6 (ANI): The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has conducted a raid at the house of a government teacher in Shivpuri district of Madhya Pradesh over the allegations of disproportionate assets.

During the raid, the EOW found that the teacher, identified as Suresh Singh Bhadoria, working in Kedar village of Bhonti in Shivpuri district was found to have property worth over Rs 8 crores registered in his and his family members' names.

Also Read | New Income Tax Bill 2025 Date: When Will New IT Bill Be Introduced in Parliament? What Are the Expectations?.

The raid was conducted after the EOW received a complaint about Bhadoria's assets, which seemed excessive considering his salary.

"Economic Offences Wing (EOW) team raided the house of a government teacher Suresh Singh Bhadoria, working in Kedar village of Bhaunti in Shivpuri district of Madhya Pradesh after receiving a complaint of disproportionate assets. During the raid, EOW found the registry of property worth more than Rs 8 crores in the name of the teacher and his family members," EOW said.

Also Read | Maha Kumbh 2025: 25,000 Devotees From Tribal Communities To Take Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj Today.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)