Indore, Apr 27 (PTI) An Indian Air Force C-17 transport plane on Tuesday ferried two empty tankers from Indore in Madhya Pradesh to Jamnagar in Gujarat for oxygen filling amid a rise in demand for the gas due to a sharp spike in coronavirus cases, an official said.

The C-17 transport plane took off from Hindon air base to reach Indore and later flew with 23 and 25 metric ton empty oxygen tankers to Jamnagar, Aryma Sanyal, director of Indore's Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport said.

A district official said it takes 20 hours for the tanker to reach Jamnagar from here by road, but the IAF sortie was bringing it down to just one hour.

The return journey will be by road as oxygen-filled tankers are not transported by air due to safety risks associated with combustion, he added.

Indore is the state's worst coronavirus-hit district and has a caseload of 1,05,429, including 1,113 deaths. PTI

