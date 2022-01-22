Bhopal, Jan 22 (PTI) A Janpad Panchayat official in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district was suspended after a purported video showing him taking money went viral on social media.

Bhopal Divisional Commissioner Gulshan Bamra on Saturday evening suspended with immediate effect Janpad Panchayat Chief Executive Officer (CEO) DN Patel, who is posted in Ashta, some 80 kiloemtres from the state capital, under Madhya Pradesh Civil Services Rules, 1966, an official said.

In the clip going viral on social media, a man who is shooting the video is putting some money in a drawer and the official sitting on the chair asks how much and for what.

In reply, the man says it is Rs 7,500 for signing a road related file.

