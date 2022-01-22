Pune, January 22: In yet another incident of sexual assault, a woman was allegedly raped by eight people in different locations and at different times in Pune. Pune rural police have apprehended 5 persons and are looking for three more suspects in connection with the case.

"Police received a tip-off that a woman in Shirur was being sexually harassed by several men. Acting on a tip-off, we sent a team from the Nirbhaya unit to visit with the victim, reported the Indian Express, quoting Inspector Sureshkumar Raut as saying. "The victim, who is a widow, was sexually harassed by some men who were taking disadvantage of her situation. The victim was sexually violated by some men at different locations and at different times between April and May 2021. The victim wanted to file a complaint but did not have proper knowledge and support, Raut added. Rajasthan Shocker: 32-Year-Old Woman Gang-Raped by Two Near LPG Godown in Dausa; Accused Absconding.

The accused had threatened the victim with dire consequences and had forcefully made physical relationship with her. So far, five of the suspects have been arrested while the manhunt for 3 more is on. All the accused have been charged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

