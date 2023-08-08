Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 8 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra has taken a dig at former Chief Minister Kamal Nath and has alleged that Nath has been organising religious events to take political advantage in the assembly polls scheduled to be held later this year.

During interaction with reporters in Bhopal on Tuesday, when the home minister was asked about Congress is organising Dharmik Chaupal in village to narrate about party’s religious work, he said, “Will Nath tell a single work of his 15-month tenure in this Dharmik Chaupal that whether had given honorarium of single penny to the priests or any such step has been taken for the temples. He has not taken any step neither for the priests, nor for the temple, nor for the religion.”

He also said, “When they (Congress) come in opposition, they start playing temple games, why? I am saying from the beginning, don't do political hypocrisy in this way. What is the need of religious events for election gains?”

You (Nath) should talk about your development work. Don't defame, you should equalise, Mishra added.

Mishra also wrote on twitter, “As soon as the elections arrive, Kamal Nath, who does political hypocrisy, is organising religious events to take political advantage.”

Meanwhile, reacting to Nath’s allegation against CM Chouhan of using indecent language, the home minister said, “The knowledge of language is being imparted by the leader of that party whose leader has been using objectionable words against women.”

Notably, Nath wrote on twitter on Monday late evening, “Shivraj ji, you addressed me: ‘Teri Party ki sarkar thi’ (Your party's government was there). Other words were also spoken whose tone was very indecent. Why are you freaking out like this? You also abused me a few days ago. No one can win the heart of the public by abusing. I know you are losing the election, but what would be achieved by using foul language?”

“I definitely assure you that you will not get abusive words from my side in return for your abuses. The public is our judge, they themselves will judge between good and bad and will do justice,” Nath further wrote. (ANI)

