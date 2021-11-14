Bhopal, Nov 14 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 7,92,969 on Sunday with the addition of 13 cases, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,524, an official said.

The recovery count increased to 7,82,366 after nine persons were discharged from hospitals during the day, leaving the state with 79 active cases, he said.

With 59,826 swab samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,09,91,518, the official added.

An official release said 7,56,04,101 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 1,55,410 on Sunday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,92,969, new cases 13, death toll 10,524 (no change), recovered 7,82,366, active cases 79, number of tests so far 2,09,91,518.

