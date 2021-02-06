Jabalpur, Feb 6 (PTI) An inspector with the food department and an in charge assistant engineer of the urban development department were on Saturday caught by Madhya Pradesh Lokayukta police for allegedly demanding and accepting bribes in two separate cases, an official said.

Food Inspector Penendra Meshram was held while receiving Rs 15,000 from a complainant to settle three cases, Lokayukta deputy superintendent of police JP Verma said.

"In the second case, Aditya Singh, in charge assistant engineer, was caught accepting Rs 5000 cash from a complainant to issue a contractual work completion certificate. Meshram and Singh have been charged under Prevention of Corruption Act provisions," Verma said.

