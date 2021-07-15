Rewa (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 15 (ANI): The Lokayukta team on Wednesday carried out searches at residential and commercial premises of an assistant land surveyor officer posted in Umaria district and found assets worth over Rs 4 crore.

The searches were conducted in Rewa, Umaria, Shahdol and Bhopal districts.

"We had received a complaint against officer Munendra Kumar Dubey, who is an assistant land survey officer on his wealth disproportionate to his income. We verified the facts provided by the complainant and registered a case and carried out the exercise at all the premises of the officer," said Pramendra Singh, Inspector Lokayukta on Wednesday.

"We found assets worth over Rs 4 crore including 1 kg gold at the properties of Munendra Kumar Dubey. Probe on," he added.

Further investigation is on. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)