Mandla (MP), Jun 29 (PTI) A 20-year old woman was stabbed to death allegedly by a 23-year-old man on Monday morning in Mandla district of Madhya Pradesh, police said.

Durga Maravi was stabbed several times by Deepak Wasnik at the photocopy shop where she worked and she succumbed to injuries in hospital, Additional Superintendent of Police Vikram Singh Kushwaha said.

"The shop is located in the district panchayat office. When it opened on Monday morning, Wasnik arrived there and stabbed her. She suffered about a dozen deep wounds in the attack. Wasnik is a native of Chhindwara while Maravi lived in Mandla with her brother," the official said.

Initial probe has revealed the murder may be due to one-sided love but further investigation to find out more was underway, Kushwaha informed. PTI COR ADU MAS BNM BNM 06291945 NNNN has gained popularity worldwide since the killing of George Floyd in the United States last month.

