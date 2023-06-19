Indore, Jun 19 (PTI) A 21-year-old man allegedly wore a fake uniform of Border Security Force (BSF) personnel and tried to enter the premises of the Central Ordnance and War Skills School (CSWT) in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, police said on Monday.

An offence has been registered against the accused, who is a resident of Rajasthan, an official said.

“The accused had failed the medical exam during BSF recruitment. However, to avoid embarrassment, he lied to his family that he has become a constable after clearing the recruitment exam," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Aditya Mishra said.

In order to convince his family members about his selection, the accused wore a uniform similar to that of a BSF constable and tried to enter the CSWT campus on June 17, he said.

"When the BSF personnel saw the accused taking a selfie at the entrance of the CSWT premises, they became suspicious and on questioning, the deception was revealed," the DCP said.

A case has been registered against the accused under section 171 (wearing garb or carrying a token used by a public servant with fraudulent intent) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, he said.

While the man has not been arrested yet, a notice has been served to him under the provisions of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) that he will cooperate with the police investigation, the official said.

The accused allegedly posed as a BSF havildar (radio mechanic) and tried to enter the CSWT premises claiming that some of his acquaintances were undergoing training in the premises, another official said.

When the BSF personnel noticed that the accused man's uniform did not have the stripes of the government uniform, they understood the matter, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)