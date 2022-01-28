Indore, Jan 28 (PTI) A 26-year-old man who fled from the court here in November last year after he was sentenced to 10 years rigorous imprisonment for abducting and raping a minor girl has been arrested, a police official said on Friday.

The man had pushed a policeman and run away from court after he was convicted under Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act provisions for the 2016 incident, MG Road police station in charge DVS Nagar said.

He was held on Thursday, he added.

