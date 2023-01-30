Bhopal, Jan 30 (PTI) The mayor of Katni and a district panchayat president joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Madhya Pradesh on Monday.

The mayor, Priti Suri, an Independent, and Niwari district panchayat president Saroj Rai joined the ruling party in the presence of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and state party chief VD Sharma, said state BJP media in-charge Lokendra Parashar.

He said three corporators of the Katni Municipal Corporation and a member of Niwari district Panchayat, Amit Rai, also joined the party.

Suri had won the mayoral election as an Independent after she was denied a ticket by BJP.

The MP assembly elections are due in November this year.

