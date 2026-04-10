Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 10 (ANI): A joint team of the Municipal Corporation and the district administration continued their demolition drive to remove the illegal structures built within the catchment area of the Upper Lake's Full Tank Level (FTL) on Friday, an official said.

The team of Bhopal Municipal Corporation and the district administration carried out action in Lalghati area in the state capital and demolished the illegal structures built on private lands within a specified 50-metre zone of the Upper Lake's FTL.

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During the operation, adequate police personnel were deployed, and officials were also present at the site to ensure smooth execution.

"Bhoj wetland is a ramsar site and the lake's Full tank level (FTL) was jointly decided by teams of Municipal Corporation, Revenue department, Forest Department and district administration. After that we identified illegal encroachment within a 50-metre zone of the lake's FTL (catchment area), finding 63 constructions which include 44 on private land and 17 on government land," Tehsildar Harsh Vikram Singh told ANI.

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He added, "Additionally, 121 encroachments were found in slum areas. We decided to remove encroachment on private land on April 10-11 while April 15-16 on government land. Today, the municipal corporation carried out an action on illegal encroachment on private land within the radius of the catchment area."

Meanwhile, anti-encroachment operations in charge Mahesh Gaur said that the action was being carried out to remove the structures built unauthorised in catchment areas and along the upper lake edges.

"An action is underway to remove the structures that are built illegally and without permission in catchment areas and along lake edges. So far, 10 identified encroachments have been demolished since morning and the action will be continued further," Gaur said.

Earlier this week, the Bhopal Municipal Corporation and district administration jointly carried out demolition action in the Bhadbhada area in the city in accordance with the Bhoj Wetland Rules, which prohibit any construction within the specified 50-metre zone of the Upper Lake's FTL. (ANI)

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