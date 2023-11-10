Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 10 (ANI): On the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras, the priest committee of the world-renowned Mahakaleshwar temple on Friday offered prayers to Baba Mahakal (Lord Shiva) for people's welfare and well-being, happiness and prosperity.

The prayers were offered in the presence of Collector Kumar Purushottam, who is also the chairman of the temple committee.

Purushottam, along with his wife, presided over the prayers performed by 'Purohits' (priests) at the iconic shrine in Ujjain.

A special consecration of Lord Mahakal was also performed in the Mahapuja on the pious occasion of Danteras.

Shortly after the consecration, a 'Rudrabhishek' (a ritual whereby Lord Shiva is administered a bath) was also performed at the temple's Nandi Hall. After the rituals, the temple's priest committee presented silver coins and prasad to visitors as a blessing.

The special worship at the Mahakaleshwar temple has become synonymous with Dhanteras over a number of years now. The occasion is deemed to bring welfare, happiness and prosperity to all.

The Collector also extended his greetings on Dhanteras and Diwali.

Speaking to ANI, Pandit Lokendra Vyas, a priest at the Mahakal temple, said, "The priest committee at the Mahakaleshwar temple organises a Mahapuja every year here for the welfare of the people and to ensure that everyone remains in good health. They also pray for peace to prevail across the world. This puja is performed by the Collector, who is the chairman of our temple committee. The rituals are aimed at ensuring the blessings of Baba Mahakal on everyone across the world."

One of the major Hindu festivals, Dhanteras is celebrated across the country with characteristic fervour every year.

It is dedicated to worshipping Siddhi Vinayak, another name for Lord Ganesha, the Goddess of Wealth Lakshmi and Kuber, the God of Wealth and Prosperity.

Dhanteras is deemed an auspicious day for new purchases. (ANI)

