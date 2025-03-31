Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 31 (ANI): People are celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr, the festival marking the end of the holy month of Ramzan, with joy and offering Namaz on the occasion across Madhya Pradesh on Monday.

Scores of people gathered at Eidgah in the state capital Bhopal, offered Nazam and greeted each other to celebrate the festival. Similarly, thousands of people assembled at Kampoo Idgah in Gwalior to offer Namaz and in other regions of the state on the occasion.

"Eid is celebrated to express one's happiness. There should be harmony in the country, the atmosphere should be good and people should meet each other to help and be a part of their happiness and sorrow, this is the message of Eid," said Syed Shakir Ali Jafri, a resident of Bhopal.

Another local, Mohammad Alam said that a huge number of people came at Idgah to offer Nazaj and prayed that there should be peace and harmony in the country.

"We have prayed for our country that peace and harmony should be maintained here. We all gather here to pray for the purpose. Our one month period of Ramadan is over and during those periods too we worship for the same," Alam said.

Similarly, people in Gwalior, along with children offered Namaz and worshipped for the peace, harmony and brotherhood to remain intact in the country.

"Eid is being celebrated on the end of our holy month of Ramzan with joy and unity. We offered Namaz and prayed to maintain the peace and harmony in the nation," Shabbir Ali said.

Additionally, the district administration and police also made proper security arrangements in place in view of the festival across the state.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP, Gwalior) Dharmvir Singh said, "Complete security arrangements have been made at all the prominent places where Namazs are being offered for Eid festival in the district. Additional police forces have been deployed at the sensitive places so that no one faces any problem. Traffic is being operated properly and cameras and drones are also being used to look after the arrangements."

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also extended greetings to the residents of the state on the occasion of Eid.

Taking to X, CM Yadav wrote, "Greetings to all of you on Eid-ul-Fitr."

Eid-ul-Fitr is not just about religious observances but also a day to celebrate unity, love, and community spirit across India. (ANI)

