Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 24 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh police arrested wanted man Kapil Yadav following a brief encounter in Gwalior district early Monday morning, a senior officer said.

The accused, who carried a reward of Rs 10,000, sustained a gunshot injury in his left leg during the exchange of fire and has been admitted to the Gwalior district hospital, Gwalior Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dharmvir Singh said.

According to police, the accused Kapil Yadav (22 years old), along with his accomplice Aman Yadav (26 years old), had assaulted and seriously injured the victims Vinod Bhadoria and Puran Bhadoria in a dispute over land belonging to the Ram Janaki Trust. Following this, a case was registered on charges of attempt to murder at the Murar police station, and a cash reward of Rs 10,000 was announced for each of the accused for their arrest.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP, Gwalior) Dharmvir Singh told ANI, "This criminal, identified as Kapil Yadav is a highly active criminal and over 12 FIRs of serious criminal cases have been registered against him in recent years. After coming out of jail, three days ago (on November 21), he committed a crime in Murar police station area in which an FIR concerning attempt-to-murder was filed against him. He had been absconding since then and his partner in crime was also absconding and a reward of Rs 10,000 each was announced on their arrest."

The police teams had been tracking them continuously. Yesterday (November 23), police received info that these accused were about to flee from Gwalior in a four-wheeler. After that, during a late-night operation, police arrested one of his accomplices, Aman Yadav, and recovered illegal firearms. But Kapil Yadav managed to escape from the spot, the SSP said.

He further added, "Our team continued searching throughout the night and came to know that Kapil Yadav was hiding at a brick-kiln near Bandhauli village. After that, our teams surrounded him, and he opened fire with an illegal weapon. In self-defence and to ensure his arrest, the police fired back, injuring him."

The accused Yadav has been admitted to the hospital, and further action into the matter is underway, the officer said.

SSP Singh further explained that Kapil Yadav is quite a desperate criminal and he had committed quite serious crimes in the last four to five years. The accused had previously faced NSA action and also violated bail conditions, following which the court revoked his bail. After being released on bail, he committed another crime recently, and a reward of Rs 10,000 was announced for his arrest. (ANI)

