Indore, Nov 14 (PTI) A police constable was arrested in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Sunday for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 21-year-old nursing student, who set herself on fire on Friday evening, an official said.

Also Read | Air Pollution: Delhi Hospital Sees 10% Growth in Patients with Respiratory Problems Post Diwali.

The married constable allegedly used to harass the nursing student by expressing doubts over her character, the official said.

Also Read | UGC NET Admit Card 2021 Released, Candidates Can Download Their Admit Cards Online at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

"Sarika (21), a nursing student of Indore, had a close relationship with police constable Jaiprakash Baghel (28), posted in Raisen, for a long time. But Baghel used to express doubt that the nursing student had a love affair with some other person," said Superintendent of Police (SP) Mahesh Chandra Jain.

Due to the continuous mental torture by Baghel, Sarika had set herself on fire by pouring kerosene in Chhatripura area on Friday evening and died on the spot, after which the constable was arrested under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 306 (abetment to suicide).

Chhatripura police station in charge Pawan Singhal said a Whatsapp chat between the constable and the victim revealed Baghel was harassing the woman by expressing doubt on her character, and the two had an argument over this recently.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)