Bhopal, May 6 (PTI) In light of the alleged rape of college girls in Bhopal, the Madhya Pradesh police have constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to probe cases related to "targeted love trap" and "coerced religious conversions" across the state, an official said on Tuesday.

The Director General of Police (DGP) has constituted the SIT after the recent case of rape of college girls in Bhopal and the possibility of other such cases in the state, Additional Director General (Crime Against Women) Pragya Richa Srivastava told PTI.

As per the order issued by the police headquarters, the SIT was constituted to investigate incidents of vulnerable girls and women getting targeted, exploited and forced to convert under fear and pressure in some districts of Madhya Pradesh.

The order stated that the police had received information about such criminal activities in some districts, where girls and women from socially insecure and weaker sections have been targeted through "love trap, deception, threat or other temptations and have been exploited mentally, physically and socially".

In these incidents, the victims have been allegedly converted on the basis of fear, pressure or deception, it said.

The order said the SIT would investigate in detail such incidents and identify persons, organisations or gangs involved in the acts and ensure strict legal action against them.

The team will also probe the involvement of any interstate or foreign network and collect evidence by analysing cyber and digital means.

The SIT, headed by the Inspector General of Police, Bhopal (Rural) Zone, is also told to present the necessary measures and recommendations to prevent such incidents in future, the order stated.

The Bhopal police have arrested five accused, including the main accused, Farhan Ali, for allegedly raping girl students of a private college by hiding their identities and blackmailing them by making videos.

A case was registered against Ali and other accused at Ashoka Garden police station under sections 64 (rape), 61 (gang-rape) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), Information and Technology Act and Freedom of Religion Act.

According to officials, the complainants claimed that the accused raped them after hiding their identities and blackmailed them with videos.

Taking suo motu cognisance of the case, the National Commission for Women (NCW) also constituted a three-member inquiry committee headed by retired IPS officer and former Jharkhand Director General of Police Nirmal Kaur, which has started the probe.

