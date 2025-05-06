Mysuru, May 6: In a shocking case of domestic violence and alleged dowry harassment, a 43-year-old man was arrested for strangling his wife after she asked him to put a phone call on speaker in Karnataka's Bengaluru. The accused, Lokesh Kumar Gehlot, was taken into custody by Basaveshwaranagar police and charged with murder and dowry death.

According to a Deccan Herald report, the incident took place on April 24 at the couple’s rented home in Basaveshwaranagar. Gehlot, who runs a digital photo studio in Cubbonpet, allegedly killed his wife, Namita Sahu (43), following a heated argument triggered by her request to hear a phone conversation with her brother. According to police, Gehlot refused, the quarrel escalated, and he strangled her to death. Bengaluru Shocker: Man Kills Wife, Stuffs Body in Suitcase and Informs In-Laws on Call; Arrested From Pune.

Man Kills Wife Over Speaker Phone Demand in Bengaluru, Dowry Angle Surfaces

Investigations revealed a history of harassment, with Namita’s family alleging that Gehlot had taken INR 60,000 from her savings and repeatedly pressured her for more money from her parental home to fund his business and buy land. The couple had been married for five years and had a three-year-old daughter. Gehlot has been remanded to judicial custody.

In another incident, Bengaluru police arrested a man who allegedly murdered his wife, stuffed her body into a suitcase, and fled to Pune. The accused, identified as Rakesh from Maharashtra, was tracked down using call detail records (CDR) and taken into custody by Satara police. Police said Rakesh consumed a poison-like substance and confessed to the murder. He was immediately admitted to the hospital. He is currently undergoing treatment. Bengaluru Shocker: Man Kills Wife Over Infidelity Suspicion, Hangs Body to Stage Suicide; Arrested.

The incident came to light when Rakesh reportedly called his wife's parents and confessed to the murder. The victim, 32-year-old Gauri Anil Sambekar, had a background in mass media and communication. She was unemployed and staying at home, while Rakesh worked as a project manager at Hitachi. The couple, originally from Maharashtra, had been living in Doddakannahalli under Hulimavu police station limits for the past two months.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 06, 2025 11:32 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).