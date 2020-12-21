Noida/Bhopal, Dec 21 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh Police on Monday suspended its three Cyber Cell officials, arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Noida for allegedly being involved in a case of extortion under a criminal conspiracy, an official order said.

The suspended MP police officials are sub-inspectors Pankaj Sahu and Rashid Parvez Khan and Constable Asif Khan with all three being posted at the Cyber Cell's Jabalpur zone, stated the order issued by Additional Director General (Cyber) A Sai Manohar of the MP Police.

The action against the three policemen, who were among five people arrested by the Noida police on Sunday and charged with extortion and criminal conspiracy, came following communication sent to the MP Police by Noida Police Commissioner Alok Singh, officials said.

The three were part of a four-member Cyber Cell team from Jabalpur which had come to Noida on December 15 for a probe into a ‘ponzi' fraud case lodged in Jabalpur, they added.

“When the matter was examined, it was found that these officials had come to Noida to get a bank account of Suryabhan Yadav (an accused in the ponzi case) de-frozen and displayed serious corrupt practices and misbehaviour by taking bribe for not lodging a case in the crime,” the MP police order stated.

“For these acts, the three officials, posted in Cyber Cell Jabalpur, are placed under suspension with immediate effect,” the additional DG stated in his order.

An FIR in the case was lodged at the Sector 20 police station of Noida and the accused, including the two sub-inspectors and the constable, were on Sunday remanded in 14-day judicial custody by a court in UP, said Noida police officials.

