Neemuch, Sep 26 (PTI) The Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) on Monday arrested three persons with more than 1,000 kg of poppy straw and ammunition in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch district, an official said.

Based on a tip-off, the CBN team raided a godown in Hathipura area under Ratangarh police station, the CBN's MP cell deputy commissioner Sanjay Kumar said.

The team recovered 1083.150 kg of poppy straw from the premises, he said.

The accused allegedly tried to attack CBN officials, but were overpowered and arrested, he said.

An unlicensed 12-bore gun and five dozen rounds were recovered from the three accused, he said, adding that a case has been registered and further probe is underway.

